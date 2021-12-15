SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SKIL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 941,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other SkillSoft news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SkillSoft stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

