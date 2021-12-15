Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.96 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.