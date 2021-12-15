SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

CVX stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 197,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $220.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.