SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. 257,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,395,625. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

