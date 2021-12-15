SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,826. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

