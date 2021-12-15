SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.