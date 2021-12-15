SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 549 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Hershey by 103.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $189.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.03. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $189.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

