SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCJY remained flat at $$6.99 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $10.71.
About SLC Agrícola
