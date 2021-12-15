SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCJY remained flat at $$6.99 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.