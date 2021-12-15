SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.11 million and $257,619.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded 6,146.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

