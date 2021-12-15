Smoothy (SMTY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $598,422.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $463,689.80 and $598,422.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

