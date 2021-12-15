Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 350,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.68. 390,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,819. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.76. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.