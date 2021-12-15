Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sodexo in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sodexo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

