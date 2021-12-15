Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,012.50 ($26.60).

Several research analysts have commented on SCT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.77) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.13) to GBX 1,900 ($25.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,732 ($22.89) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,931.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,935.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,230 ($16.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 34.90 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.33), for a total value of £707,754.04 ($935,316.56).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

