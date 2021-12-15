SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE:SWI opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

