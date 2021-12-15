Solstein Capital LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.