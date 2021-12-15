SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will post $11.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.26 million and the highest is $11.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.34 million, with estimates ranging from $50.72 million to $55.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOPH shares. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,889,000.

Shares of SOPH opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

