South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a growth of 977.1% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,745,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SBES stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 52,249,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,952,777. South Beach Spirits has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.