SP Asset Management Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 21.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 85.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

