SP Asset Management Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SP Asset Management decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 132,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

