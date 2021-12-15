SP Asset Management Purchases 1,181 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 1.9% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $18,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,381,000.

IGV stock opened at $391.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.07. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

