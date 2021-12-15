SP Asset Management Purchases Shares of 634 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in KLA by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 26.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 38,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $399.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.40.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

