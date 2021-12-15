SP Asset Management Sells 55,716 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SP Asset Management cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,716 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.2% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

