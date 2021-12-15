SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.72

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

SP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.66.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,000,748 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 652,774 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after acquiring an additional 289,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,566,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.