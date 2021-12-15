SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Cut by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.23. 238,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,592. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $297.42 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

