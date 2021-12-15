SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 320,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,320. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

