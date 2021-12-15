SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

