SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after acquiring an additional 292,354 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,305,000 after acquiring an additional 290,739 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

