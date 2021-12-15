SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPYV stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

