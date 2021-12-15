SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 252,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,150,061 shares.The stock last traded at $84.98 and had previously closed at $86.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 562,725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,158,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,591,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

