Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $6.24 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.