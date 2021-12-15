Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.95

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $13.27. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 107,572 shares trading hands.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 170,094 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

