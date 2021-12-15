Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $167.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.06. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

