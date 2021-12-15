Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

