Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. CX Institutional grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $217.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $219.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

