Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,415 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after purchasing an additional 122,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 155,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

SPWH stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $487.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.