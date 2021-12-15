Spire Wealth Management Sells 750 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

