Spire Wealth Management Sells 9,215 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 47.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

