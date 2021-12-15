Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.53).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 430 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 265 ($3.50). 965,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,061. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 225.50 ($2.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 442.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

