Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Research Partners

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Research Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $76,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

