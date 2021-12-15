SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce $100.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.20 million and the highest is $100.95 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $83.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $383.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $5.06 on Friday, hitting $143.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 0.73.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

