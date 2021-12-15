SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 49,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 221,620 shares.The stock last traded at $85.71 and had previously closed at $85.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

