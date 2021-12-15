SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $233,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 186.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

