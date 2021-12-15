Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SLNG opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.29%.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

