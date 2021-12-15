STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

