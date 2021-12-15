Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.72

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA) (NYSE:SMT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as high as C$1.93. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 5,400 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile (TSE:SMA)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.