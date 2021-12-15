Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

