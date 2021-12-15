Startcoin (START) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Startcoin has a market cap of $65,163.16 and $25.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009878 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00182683 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.84 or 0.00535204 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

