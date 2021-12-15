State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

