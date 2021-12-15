State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.