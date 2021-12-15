State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDIT. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

